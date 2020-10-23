To the Editor:
In my younger voting years, I claimed to take the “high road” in congressional and local races – voting for the individual regardless of party affiliation, citing the candidate’s credentials and positions that aligned with my own. A long time ago, I’ve come to realize how naive, foolish and outright irrational that position was.
In the really important national and local matters (think SCOTUS confirmation, defunding police, etc.), the parties place extreme pressure on their members to vote the party narrative, even threatening to withhold re-election campaign funding from their own members.
Your vote for a congressional or local candidate is essentially a vote for the party and its platform.
So, ask yourself what you want: Jobs or unemployment? Law and order or anarchy? A Supreme Court staffed with constitutionalists or a court packed with liberals? Firm immigration policies or open borders? Sanctity of life or late-term abortion and infanticide? The issues are clear. The choice has never been clearer. The consequences have never been higher. Pick your party. — Tom Kilian, Upsala
