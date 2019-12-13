To the Editor:
On Dec. 8, many families in Morrison County enjoyed a fun Sunday afternoon of activities at to LeBlanc’s Game Farm and 16 area sponsors. The “Fun With Santa” afternoon offered parents and their children craft activities, cookie decorating, dog sled rides, visits and photos with Santa and hay rides at no cost. Their generosity was greatly appreciated by area families who participated in this event.
— Mary Schraut, Pierz
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.