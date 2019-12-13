To the Editor:

On Dec. 8, many families in Morrison County enjoyed a fun Sunday afternoon of activities at to LeBlanc’s Game Farm and 16 area sponsors. The “Fun With Santa” afternoon offered parents and their children craft activities, cookie decorating, dog sled rides, visits and photos with Santa and hay rides at no cost. Their generosity was greatly appreciated by area families who participated in this event.

— Mary Schraut, Pierz

Tags

Load comments