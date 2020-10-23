To the Editor:
In the contest for the Ward 3 Council seat, I believe Jeremy Hanfler is the person best equipped to deal with the issues and problems facing the people of Ward 3 and the city of Little Falls. I know Jeremy to be a truly honest and respectable person.
Hanfler is the only candidate out of the four Ward 3 candidates whose career experience is from the small business community — no government and the taxpayers. Jeremy has 15 years as an employee with Central McGowan, a long-time Little Falls company of over 70 years. Hanfler’s background in small business makes him more likely to be prudent in his judgment and fiscally responsible when it comes to city budget and tax issues.
Hanfler is the only Ward 3 candidate who is a lifelong Little Falls resident. I also like the fact that he is emphasizing a focus on improving and maintaining the infrastructure in Little Falls such as roads and streets and quality water and wastewater treatment systems.
In addition, Jeremy has always supported a strong police, fire, and emergency departments for Little Falls. Public safety has always been a concern for Jeremy. Vote Hanfler for Ward 3 Council Tuesday, Nov. 3. — Tina Saehr, Little Falls
