To the Editor:
Our dad, Jeremy Hanfler, is running for Ward 3 City Council. He is hardworking and always willing to help others. He teaches us kids to always do our best by always doing his best and working hard.
As a full-time employee and small business owner, our dad always finds time to spend with his family. Whether it is taking the family out on the lake to go fishing and having fun in the water or teaching us girls how to drive and care for our cars, he is never too preoccupied with other things to help us and have fun. Even when he is busy, he takes the time to listen and offers thoughtful solutions to our issues.
He is great at planning and problem solving. Our dad is a person who is always thinking ahead. When he was previously president of the city council and making plans for our family vacations, he made sure that he would be able to attend the meetings; he knew his votes were the voice for the city residents and needed to be heard.
Vote for Jeremy Hanfler and let your voice be heard once again. — Bethany and Stephanie Hanfler, Little Falls
