To the Editor:
The Crow Wing Power Accountability Group has a petition put together that makes a request to the CWP Board of Directors for the membership (38,000 members) list with contact information. We are asking for this list so that we can move forward with a recall election of the Board members and the CEO, as the CWP own by rules allows for. We have secured a very good number of members who have agreed to sign the petition which we will present to the Board. However, we are giving members another opportunity to sign the petition before we present it. You can do this electronically by emailing: cwpacctgroup@gmail.com.
Put petition in the subject line, fill out your name(s), address, phone number and email address and email it to us. You, and anyone else you include, will then be added to the petition. Also, please share this information with all your FB friends and any other CWP members you know.
Also, we are a group that is self funded and could use any size donation you are willing to make. You can go to our Crow Wing Power Accountability Group’s website or Facebook page to make your donation. — John Ward, Baxter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.