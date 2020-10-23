To the Editor:
I recently read the letter stating that Hanfler is the better choice for Ward 3 because he will put more focus on using the budget to support the police, fire departments and infrastructure. Currently, that’s exactly what the Council is doing, and this includes Gosiak who has served Ward 3 for the past 12 years.
The letter states that Gosiak’s concerns for COVID are important, but not as much as Hanfler’s concerns. This is bogus rhetoric. COVID is already impacting the 2021 budget because the state deficit (caused by COVID) will probably cause our community to lose Local Government Aid, which is a large part of the city budget. The current council is dealing with this and considerations are being made because of the threat of revenue loses.
Recently, the Council approved the collection of $64,000 of delinquent water, sewer and garbage bills needed to keep the city operating. Hanfler is not in the loop concerning all of this since he lost his bid for re-election in Ward 3 two years ago. Right now, the community needs experienced, level-headed council members who are familiar with the problems COVID has already caused and those yet anticipated. — Cathy VanRisseghem, Little Falls
