To the Editor:
Senator Gazelka’s rush to get everybody back to work is endangering all Minnesotans and demonstrates his lack of leadership abilities. He has no data to back his wishful thinking and his public disagreements with Governor Walz demonstrate that he is not interested in the well-being of Minnesotans, but only his political future.
If Gazelka has questions about Gov. Walz’ use of the public health data to make decisions, he should work that out with Walz privately. Then, if Gazelka disagrees with Walz’ interpretation, he should tell us why based on solid data. Then he could show some leadership and offer an alternative approach that protects the well-being of Minnesotans.
As it is, Gazelka’s attempt to wish away this crisis based on no data puts us all at risk and demonstrates his lack of leadership.
— Tim King, Long Prairie
