To the Editor:
We’re encouraging legislators and community members to work to get funding to complete the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail.
A Record story stated both Representative Kresha and Senator Gazelka said at a meeting they were unsure if the trail will get funding due to other infrastructure requests.
We urge support for funding to finish this trail. Not only will the trail benefit Little Falls as a safe place to ride, it will be an economic benefit for all of Morrison County. A complete trail will draw cyclists from across the region and country. People who use the trail will shop, dine and stay in our area. A 2016 MnDOT study found that a cyclist who travels over 50 miles for a ride or bicycling event on average spends $120 per day in the community they are visiting. The economic development the completed trail will generate is certain.
We fear if the trail doesn’t receive funding during this session, it will never be completed. Thus, the short segment of trail competed in 2019 at Lindbergh State Park will be simply be wasted money.
Finish what was started before funding another project. Contact legislators to voice support for completion of the CRVST.
— David and Susan Sperstad, Little Falls
