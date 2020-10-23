To the Editor:
In spite of President Trump saying that we have turned the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing rapid increases in Morrison County and the state. The Morrison County rate of infection is 75-plus per 10,000 residents.
As the infection rate rose, our students are forced into distance learning starting Monday. We know this is not the best form of education for our children. In person education provides our children with the best academic, social and emotional growth.
Governor Walz has worked very hard to control the spread of the virus and treat the patients. However, the President of the Minnesota Senate, Paul Gazelka, has fought the Governor to prematurely open the state up. He now has a plan to include all students in school every day, all school sports in session and local decisions on opening up bars and restaurants.
This is not the flu and is a very serious disease causing lasting health effects. We need to follow the science, however the local Republicans have followed the President’s ineptness in dealing with the pandemic.
Herd immunity is not a way to solve the pandemic. We need to follow the science. — Cathy Gannon, Randall
