To the Editor:
What has happened to our once great state? We are laughed at around the world for our pathetic leadership. Citizens, misinformed, blinded by emotion, no longer capable of critical thinking. Family unit broken; education system, an abject failure, churning out a endless stream of lost, brainwashed, weak, entitled, soulless, destructive, disengaged, disenchanted, unpatriotic, low energy entities, hell-bent on destroying America.
Minneapolis, once a treasure, now a wasteland; heading for no rule of law. Mayor of Minneapolis and Governor Walz, the weakest, of the weak, stood down and let vigilantes destroy our once proud state. Instead of resigning his position for dereliction of duty, the Governor, without remorse for his inaction, has asked President Trump for $500 million for disaster relief. Are you serious?
Anyone who voted for this fearful, weak entity needs to look in the mirror and take some responsibility. Population, just sheep; close-minded, acting out of fear, emotion and long held opinions, now mind controlled zombies, lacking common sense. A battle of light and dark is taking place. Time to wake up. Stand for something or fall for anything.
Future of humanity at a turning point, all freedoms being threatened.
The journey continues.
— Daniel Bednark, Hillman
