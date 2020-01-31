To the Editor:
I’m opposed to a community center for Little Falls. Twice voters have turned down a community center. How much more real estate do we need? We own and must maintain these properties: seven parking lots; Linden Hill with five older buildings; Rosenmeier House; two fire halls; Pine Grove Zoo; airport; library; senior center; golf course; city hall; water works; water towers; Humane Society; sewer plant with new addition under construction; northwest/northeast industrial parks; street maintenance facility; two baseball fields; tennis courts; two hockey rinks; about 12 parks; miles of roads, water and sewer lines.
We are blessed to have many community facilities for meetings, exercise, recreation and fellowship: senior center, Country Inn, AmericInn, Initiative Foundation, Falls Ballroom, hockey arena, St. Otto’s Care Center; Little Falls Care Center; Camp Ripley (five locations); St. Francis pool, gym, dining room; the schools; 10 church halls, Morrison County Courthouse, Riverview Terrace Community Room, Courtyard Community Room and library.
The Minnesota Legislature promised to lower our sales tax in the 1980s, when the economy improved. Promise forgotten. This tax will cost our local retailer twice — loss of business to Pierz and Randall, etc. Again time to collect and compete for Little Falls.
— Nancy Christensen, Little Falls
