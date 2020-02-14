To the Editor:

I am writing in response to last week’s letter from the Morrison County Democrat chair. He says that Democrat and Republican legislators need to work together to solve problems. The only problem is that to Democrats that means that the Republicans do what the Democrats want.

This is the reason Democrats hate Donald Trump so much. Trump is the first Republican president in my lifetime who won’t take their guff and fights back. The Democrats are so used to running rough shod over Republicans that they can’t stand a Republican who won’t roll over and play dead.

And who could take the Democrats serious on impeachment when they were calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment before he had even taken office?

Yes, locally we can probably work together on issues like rural broadband access and building road and bridges and infrastructure but when it comes to social issues like abortion and gun control there is no common ground.

You’re either with me or against me.

— Aleta Edin, Burtrum

Tags

Load comments