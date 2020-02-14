To the Editor:
I am writing in response to last week’s letter from the Morrison County Democrat chair. He says that Democrat and Republican legislators need to work together to solve problems. The only problem is that to Democrats that means that the Republicans do what the Democrats want.
This is the reason Democrats hate Donald Trump so much. Trump is the first Republican president in my lifetime who won’t take their guff and fights back. The Democrats are so used to running rough shod over Republicans that they can’t stand a Republican who won’t roll over and play dead.
And who could take the Democrats serious on impeachment when they were calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment before he had even taken office?
Yes, locally we can probably work together on issues like rural broadband access and building road and bridges and infrastructure but when it comes to social issues like abortion and gun control there is no common ground.
You’re either with me or against me.
— Aleta Edin, Burtrum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.