To the Editor:
I wish to respond to the letter in the Sept. 13 Record, which criticized President Trump. The letter said Trump “blasphemes” American soldiers killed in war. This false allegation was made by four anonymous individuals who refuse to identify themselves. It was published in the Atlantic Magazine, a Trump-hating, liberal-left publication.
Interestingly, all of the many individuals and officials who accompanied the president to France to visit the graves of America’s heroes said the president did not say this. Even John Bolton, his national security adviser, who was on the trip and was later fired by Trump, says the accusations against the president are totally false and without foundation.
Jim Wenzel, my first cousin, was killed in Vietnam. Jim’s widow, Bonnie, raised her four children by herself and still found time to be a leader in Florida’s right to life fighting abortion and the killing of unborn children. Cousin Jim and my late parents, Anna and Anthony Wenzel, were strongly pro-life and would not today be for Biden for president. Biden favors the killing of unborn babies for all nine months of pregnancy and wants taxpayers to pay for abortions. Planned Parenthood has donated $50 million to the Biden campaign. — Beverly LeMieur, Little Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.