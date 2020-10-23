To the Editor:
I’m responding to last week’s letter: “Gosiak Says One Thing and Does Another.” The letter was purposely misleading.
Gosiak is promising to vote for the lowest possible levy, as he claims, and is not trying to hide that fact. The article states he voted to add an 8.47% increase to the preliminary levy. Think about the word preliminary. It means an action taken before something is final. The levy wasn’t added to. It is the preliminary levy and is required by the state before a final levy is set (which is generally lowered like last year).
The previous letter doesn’t mention that the Council was presented a 22% preliminary levy increase and Gosiak spoke up to lower it. He wants the levy lowered, but realizes (like all the council members do) we still need a cushion to work with in case of revenue losses due to the COVID-19 fallout. He understands we need funds for the police, fire department and infrastructure. It sounds like he is doing exactly what he says he is planning to do — and isn’t that refreshing?
All the facts should be taken into consideration, not just the misleading ones. Gosiak is a man of his word. — Gabrielle Meyer, Little Falls
