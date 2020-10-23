To the Editor:
I recently saw the letter from Braydon Wozniak. At your age, it takes courage and a good education to write a letter to the editor. Your parents and teachers should be proud of you.
One of my sons lives in Australia. In their country, there have been a total of 900 deaths versus over 215,000 in the USA. The rules set by the administration, following scientific facts and honesty have prevented many deaths in other countries. Unfortunately, Trump has not had any plans to improve conditions in our country. Each state has had to provide their own rules and try to help healthcare workers have personal protective equipment.
Unfortunately, we have a president that has chosen to not provide protection for us from the virus, or from pollution or polluted waters.
Children are learning the hard reality that people in power can be liars and not care about the people that they are suppose to protect and guide. This is a tough idea to accept. Fortunately, We have a choice for an honest man with integrity who cares about the citizens of the USA.
We desperately need Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. — Jean Steffenson, Onamia
