To the Editor:
Ouch. Turned away, because it’s a “non-issue” say Morrison County officials (MCR 01/19/2020: “County will not vote on refugee resettlement”).
In the same issue, another voice shares an “Inspirational Message” by asking “Did you meet Jesus today?” and answers with Hebrews 13:1-2, “Let brotherly love continue. Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.”
I believe that meeting Jesus involves more than sharing moralistic words on paper or over coffee with friends, and that this non-issue behavior is another pathetic example of Christians selectively showing their hospitality.
How many inspirational messages will it take before people walk the gospel talk? Anyone think no action on such a non-issue is a breach of Christian ethics?
Anyone think fear of the unknown can result in prejudice, in disregard for human lives, in public officials avoiding the thoughtful leadership needed for these times of “Me, My, Mine” selfishness?
Anyone think county officials were inspired to ask, “What would Jesus do?”
— Will Hecht, Little Falls
