To the Editor:
There’s a new chair in Little Falls chambers, the most expensive in local history. It has cost taxpayers $14,600.30. For this obscene expense, you can thank City Administrator Jon Radermacher and Mayor Greg Zylka.
By law, all cities are required to provide reasonable accommodations to people with disabilities. Due to medical conditions, I asked the city to provide me with reasonable disability accommodations by providing a staff person to carry my reclining lawn chair into meetings, or let me store it at City Hall. Regardless of being appraised of the scope of applicable laws, these two city officials refused.
On Jan. 2, 2020, with the assistance/oversight of the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, the city and I signed a settlement agreement. Because they refused to carry my chair in for meetings, or allow me to store it, they were instead obligated to purchase a zero-gravity chair for my use.
Despite the avoidable expense, the city has since proven they learned nothing.
On Feb. 3, Council approved Dam Festival permits which allow handicapped parking within city-owned Maple Island Park, and roads to enter the event, temporarily closed/blocked.
This violates the ADA. Everyone has the right to attend. It’s the law.
— Robin Hensel, Little Falls
