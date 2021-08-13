To the Editor:
On the weekend of Aug. 6 - 8 your Jr. Legion/VFW baseball team (USA Patriots) participated in the 2021 Division II Jr. Legion Baseball Tournament in Montevideo.
Over the weekend, eight teams from around Minnesota competed for the right to be called Division II Jr. Legion champions. As tournament director I wanted to take a moment to commend your team on a great season. Congratulations to Starbuck on being crowned the DII Jr. Legion state champions.
I also want to take this opportunity to inform the community that these young men, 14- to 16-year-olds, conducted themselves in a manner in which you should be very proud. Throughout the tournament we had no sportsmanship issues and had zero complaints from the hotel staff. The young men showed respect for our country, flag and veterans all weekend. Whether it was waiting calmly on the foul line until the color guard had fully retired the colors, to shaking the hand of the veteran throwing out the first pitch, to clapping for the Legion Riders as they rode past.
I am extremely proud of how your team and fans conducted themselves this past weekend, you should be proud as well. — Brandon Raymo, 2021 Division II Jr. Legion State Tournament director, Montevideo
