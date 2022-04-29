In a recent Minnesota Public Radio interview, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm warned against the public letting down its guard regarding COVID-19 and endorsed continued mask wearing, despite Minnesota’s official “low risk” classification.
The interviewer mentioned University of Minnesota epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm (a regular guest on a weekly Minnesota Public Television program she also hosts), who shares Malcolm’s COVID-19 complacency concerns, (although conversely, Dr. Osterholm repeatedly states cloth and surgical masks don’t work).
Is Malcolm’s overenthusiasm for masking a cover for the Minnesota Health Care Industrial Complex companies (including hospital and nursing home owners), who deliberately continue masking and other COVID-19 restrictions to keep the pandemic “alive” indefinitely for nonstop COVID-19 profits and authoritarian control?
Malcolm has consistently acted as “cheerleader” and enabler of Health Care Industrial Complex companies she’s charged with regulating, including tolerating past and present unacceptable conditions in nursing homes.
Malcolm also partnered with Governor Tim Walz in fashioning Minnesota’s draconian COVID-19 pandemic response, which arguably failed overall, plus unleashed devastating societal consequences.
Will Minnesota’s Senate Republicans act on long-standing threats to fire Malcolm or will she still have her job after the present legislative sessions ends, as Malcolm recently stated she intends?— Donna Christianson, St. Cloud
