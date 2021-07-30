To the Editor:
There’s been some very interesting TV lately.
News coverage of the Olympics show us some of the most talented people from all over the world — people who have practiced and trained for years to become the best. We look up to them; we know they’re the best. When they tell us how we can succeed athletically, everyone listens.
News coverage of the current Coronavirus surge has some of the most talented people in the medical field giving their opinions — people who have practiced and trained for years to become the best. We look up to them; we know they’re the best. When they tell us how we can succeed medically, why doesn’t everyone listen?
News coverage of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol and our democracy featured some of the brave officers who defended the Capitol and those in it. Those officers were there, and many different videos show their testimony is accurate. They are asking for the Committee to determine who was responsible for planning the attack on our democracy. They’re law enforcement people who want guilty insurrectionists punished. Why doesn’t everyone listen?
We succeed when we listen to facts from those who know best. — Roman Witucki, Little Falls
