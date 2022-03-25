Reflecting March 20 Inspirational Message: “Renew your mind: Read the Bible.”
Week after week, certain themes are repeated in this section: believe in God; read the Bible; go to church. Seems though, while writing about the importance, indeed need for such ritual, writers often refer to and quote Bible passages. Doing so, I believe, takes readers from this knowable world to one more theoretical, possibly unknowable.
This inspirational message writer suggests that reading the Bible “may transform your mind more to what God wants” and in doing so “you might be changed.” Then what? The writer emphasizes personal reward, being “in the presence of the Lord” and “renewing your mind”; no specific reference is made to ethical behavior, as in God’s moral instructions, the Ten Commandments.
Considering the Cult of Trump presence in this area (hats, flags, window decals; and unsubstantiated rants, Pierz hateful poison pen, St. Cloud COVID writer, letters to the editor, West Words), many Christians must be neglecting their Bible reading and ignoring the Ten Commandments, especially the first ... no other gods before me; second ... not make ... any graven image (idol); ninth ... not bear false witness (lying).
How much longer such hypocrisy? — Will Hecht, Little Falls
