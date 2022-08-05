There is a major Minnesota facility that contributes about $200 million annually to the economy of Morrison, and all of north Central Minnesota: Camp Ripley.
In addition, the Minnesota National Guard is an essential component of our national defense system upon which the security of our nation depends upon against any foreign enemies.
It is therefore important that the people we elect to the Legislature have both experience and knowledge of having worked with the Minnesota National Guard.
When Steve Wenzel was in the Legislature, he worked closely with the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs and the National Guard on issues important to them.
Steve authored the first appropriation that improved the Military Museum at Camp Ripley. He authored the $2 million appropriation that established Education Center at Camp Ripley which has substantially been expanded since its inception. Steve authored the legislation that repealed the state tax on military pay when the Legislature unfairly taxed military pay for weekend drills.
I was in the U.S. Army and Minnesota National Guard for 31 years. I may be biased here as Steve is my brother, but facts are facts and the National Guard is of vital importance to our state and nation. — Tony Wenzel SFC (Ret) Platoon SGT, Randall
