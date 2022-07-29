In the race for District 10 State Senate, Steve Wenzel is, without question, the most qualified candidate and would be the most effective legislator for the people of Morrison County.
I had the privilege of representing District 4 as Morrison County commissioner for 24 years. During that time, I attended many legislative sessions/meetings in St. Paul with Rep. Wenzel. I saw first-hand how effective Steve was in getting important projects funded for Morrison County and needed legislation to resolve critical county issues. Whether it was getting funding for county road projects, problems with the DNR or funding for major projects like the $54 million four-lane 371 Highway between Little Falls and Brainerd or the creation of the beautiful Minnesota Veterans Cemetery near Camp Ripley, Rep. Wenzel always delivered. Steve was most knowledgeable and absolutely masterful in his grasp of the legislative process.
Furthermore, it’s been 52 years since a resident of Morrison County served in the Minnesota Senate. Gordon Rosenmeier was the last person to do so.
Steve is a lifelong Morrison County resident. One of his opponents moved into District 10 just weeks ago.
I urge all residents of Morrison County to vote Tuesday, Aug. 9. — Don Meyer, Pierz
