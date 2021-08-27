To the Editor:
What is with all the weather, or lack of it? Record heat, drought, crop failures, gardens that we can’t keep up with in watering. It seems like the curses found in Deuteronomy 28 are coming to our nation. Give Deuteronomy 28 a read and see what you think. Are we reaping blessings or curses?
Verses 22-24 are especially telling: “The Lord shall smite thee with a consumption, and with a fever, and with an inflammation, and with an extreme burning, and with the sword, and with blasting, and with mildew; and they shall pursue thee until thou perish. 23, And thy heaven that is over thy head shall be brass, and the earth that is under thee shall be iron. 24, The Lord shall make the rain of thy land powder and dust: from heaven shall it come down upon thee, until thou be destroyed.”
What is the answer for blessings? 11 Chronicles 7:14 gives the answer: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” — James Steinle, Swanville
