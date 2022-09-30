RINO alert — true patriots neither attack as false our freedoms nor boast about banning educational resources and health care choices as does self-styled “patriot” Wesenberg, District 10 Senate candidate.
Denying innocent school children their constitutionally guaranteed right to “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” is, I believe, misaligned with traditional Republican Party ideology wherein it’s understood “We the People” have guaranteed basic human rights; he’s too extreme for Morrison County’s Christian values. If elected, this county won’t be recognizable from the one we’ve known and loved.
Also, Mr Wesenberg emphasizes reducing or eliminating taxes and crime. OK, but it’s complicated. States use taxpayer dollars to fund: Law enforcement and public safety, including police, courts, prisons; health care, including services for mental illness and developmental disabilities and hospitals; education, all levels; transportation, including road maintenance; parks and recreation; local government aid. Less revenue can result in fewer or no programs/services.
We need thoughtful legislators willing to participate in and help not obstruct the democratic process. Mr. Wesenberg says, “I am not concerned about being buddies with my colleagues ....” So, how do we benefit from his negativism?
Voters: Save the children. Stop the craziness. Ballot option: Write-in candidate. — Will Hecht, Little Falls
