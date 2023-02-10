Governor Walz signed “The Protect Reproductive Options Act” law Feb. 3, to make abortion a “fundamental right” without limits and safeguards.
This bill was passed by the Minnesota House and Senate along party lines. It means a baby can be murdered up to the time of birth. It allows teenagers to have abortions without parental consent or counseling. It allows late-term abortion for any reason. Abortionists don’t have to be a doctor or have a licensed facility.
“We The People,” voted for representatives who passed these laws. Since this law was passed along party lines, even if the people voted for were not elected, they would have likely been coerced to follow party lines. Maybe some not elected, would have had the fortitude to vote otherwise.
Approximately 374,000 residents live Morrison and the six surrounding counties, according to the latest census. Out of these, 92,000 (24.55%) voted for candidates supported by the party passing the PRO Act. Did these 92,000 people want a law that supports murder?
Who’s next that politicians deem not necessary to have life continue as defined by Our Father in Heaven, those with dementia or Alzheimers?
The solution: educate ourselves on candidates and vote to advance the policies of life and of God. — Peter C. Larsen, Little Falls
