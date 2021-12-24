To the Editor:

There is a catastrophic shortage of workers in Minnesota’s long-term care facilities so huge 76% can’t accommodate anymore residents and Governor Tim Walz arose to activate 400 Minnesota National Guard members to become nursing assistants.

Walz only began responding to this out-of-control, ever-expanding worker shortage because he had been compelled to open “alternative care sites” (now four) to house (warehouse?) recovered COVID-19 patients discharged from “full-up” hospitals who couldn’t be returned to their “full-up” long-term care residences.

More “alternative care sites” may be coming because of simultaneous catastrophic hospital-worker shortages, leading to catastrophic hospital-bed shortages — heretofore blamed on unvaccinated COVID-19 patients rather than hospitals themselves, Walz, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and Minnesota’s “sleepy” Legislature.

Receiving billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds and partnering with the Minnesota Department of Health, Walz has been the self-selected sole “ironfisted” director of Minnesota’s COVID-19 pandemic response, “squashing” citizens but feverishly feeding Minnesota’s insatiable health care industrial complex.

As such, Walz has caused widespread personal and economic ruin and societal discombobulation, destabilizing and negatively-restructuring Minnesota’s economy, leading to the very crisis-proportion worker shortages Walz and all Minnesotans must now contend with. — Donna Christianson, St. Cloud

