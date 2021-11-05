To the Editor:
Gov. Tim Walz announced for re-election on Oct. 19. From the major media, there was no mention of Walz’s most glaring failure as governor: his refusal to exercise his powers as commander-in-chief of the Minnesota National Guard to call them immediately following the death of George Floyd May 25, 2020. Walz’s failure to do so earlier than he did resulted in the destruction of the Third Precinct police building in Minneapolis along with 1,500 businesses destroyed or damaged by the arsonists and looters and damages of half a billion dollars to Minneapolis business owners and taxpayers.
Mayor Jacob Frey made an urgent request to Walz to use the National Guard to protect the city. I believe Walz failed to act because he did not want to offend Black Lives Matter and based his decision on ideology and an adherence to “political correctness.”
It is important that any governor have the quality of having an intuitive understanding of the principle that the highest function of government, in a free and democratic society, is the protection and safety of its citizenry.
Walz’s failure on this fundamental issue alone is reason to not reward him with re-election. Indeed, Walz fiddled while Minneapolis burned. — Steve Wenzel, Little Falls
