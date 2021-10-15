To the Editor:
One of the scariest Halloween masks I can think of would be a Minnesota Dictator/Governor Tim Walz mask. The second scariest would be a Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm mask, and not just because they both really embrace the idea of mask wearing.
The damage done to Minnesotans’ personal lives, finances and freedoms by this monstrous duo in the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is heartbreaking, incalculable and in many ways, permanent.
A major monstrous legacy of Walz is his funneling of potentially limitless authoritarian power to giant corporations, or essentially anybody seeking to use COVID-19 restrictions to control others, generating endless chaos.
Walz has named health care company CEOs first regarding the persons he turns to for COVID-19 pandemic advice. Certainly the health care “complex” in Minnesota has hugely grown and massively profited by Walz’ prolific, reckless COVID-19 pandemic directives.
It’s crucial Malcolm showed her betrayal of Minnesota by massively failing to protect our nursing home residents, resulting in scandal.
Malcolm should be fired immediately. — Donna Christianson, St. Cloud
