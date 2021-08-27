To the Editor:
Let’s put politics and personal agendas aside for a moment. We Morrison County citizens enjoy much of what is good about our country: relatively low crime rate, friendly communities and clean living. Yet, the bigger picture shows that our nation is hurting. Please study the situation, talk with others as adults; not as I experienced recently when an acquaintance and I discussed opposing views. She laughed in my face and remarked “This is funny.”
“Funny,” when we are told to wear masks and get vaccinated, while hundreds of thousands of illegals flock across our border, 212,000 in July alone; COVID testing be gone. And now, border patrol agents have been shot at from the Mexico side.
“Funny,” when an oil pipeline is shut down and now we import oil again. Who thinks $3-$5 trillion will solve our problems, we taxpayers footing the incredible debt. Skyrocketing crime, “Defund the police,” for some the banner cry. Unthinkable when a Minneapolis lady is beheaded by an illegal alien. And now, the Afghanistan tragedy, the military suddenly pulled out, but civilians are stranded.
This too shall pass? Wake up, be heard. This is not a good year so far. Can 2022 be better? — Bill Messerschmidt, Randall
