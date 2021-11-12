To the Editor:
My husband and I are both retired Army and were able to have a meal at the Urban Legend Tavern & Grill in Harding when they provided a “Free Broasted Chicken Dinner” to “Thank our Vets” on Veteran’s Day.
We want to publicly say how much we appreciated the dinner, but also to recommend this Tavern to all. The food is fabulous (especially the broasted chicken), the staff is friendly and the drinks are good as well!
Put them down as a must go destination. — Lynn and Berry Duxbury, Pierz
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.