To the Editor:

My husband and I are both retired Army and were able to have a meal at the Urban Legend Tavern & Grill in Harding when they provided a “Free Broasted Chicken Dinner” to “Thank our Vets” on Veteran’s Day.

We want to publicly say how much we appreciated the dinner, but also to recommend this Tavern to all. The food is fabulous (especially the broasted chicken), the staff is friendly and the drinks are good as well!

Put them down as a must go destination. — Lynn and Berry Duxbury, Pierz

