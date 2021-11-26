To the Editor:
The lesser of two evils, we have to understand,
Before we make decision about our people and our land.
We can’t blindly go into a topic until we’ve studied, learned and planned.
We need solid knowledge and information before we take a stand.
God says, “Be quiet. Listen. I’m here. I hear you pray.”
It’s gospel scripture; God’s array.
The world is at a crossroad; people taking sides.
God is the only answer for those who will abide.
Our lives depend on the path we take. Who will lead us through to the promised land?
With true news, not fake, pledge your allegiance when you take a stand. — Ellie Moberg, Pierz
