Mr. West’s editorial (12/4) attempts to excuse Mr. Sviggum’s remarks about the University of Minnesota-Morris (UMM) as “out of context.” This bankrupt refrain needs to be retired. Mr. Sviggum took responsibility and “unequivocally apologized” for his musing that increasing diversity might correspond to dropping enrollment.
MPR News (Oct. 19) explained, “[UMM’s] largest relative drop… came from international students, whose enrollment plummeted from 11% of the campus to just over 2%.”
UMM embraces its identity as the most racially, economically and socially diverse campus within the University of Minnesota system. Forty percent of its students come from underserved populations and it is ranked 35th nationally for promoting social mobility. “Research suggests that living and learning in a diverse environment is beneficial to everyone. Groups of people who are more alike prompt less creative thought processes and yield less imaginative solutions. Opportunities provided at Morris to thrive in a diverse, close-knit community also lay the foundation for lifelong civic engagement and responsibility.” (UMM website)
UMM does not need fixing or reassignment, it needs to be celebrated. Academically accomplished seniors interested in a challenging, forward-looking liberal arts education within a diverse, dynamic community should apply. Go Cougs! — Joe Bartos, Little Falls, UMM ‘01, BA in education
