UMM has long been considered a gem within the U’s system. It boasts small, private school credentials for large, public university prices. It is ranked among the best liberal arts colleges nationally by Forbes, Money and U.S. News and World Report. Its incoming freshmen have an average high school GPA of 3.61 and an average ACT of 25.
Mr. West suggests UMM become a science and tech hub or ag school (MCR 12/4), however Morris already occupies strong positions within these fields. Although it is a liberal arts college, 42% of its students major in the sciences. Both its biology and computer science programs are ranked in the top 50 nationally. Fifty percent of students participate in undergraduate research, compared to 35% nationally. 92% of alumni say their Morris degree was a smart investment.
UMM has always embraced its rural roots. Its West Central Research and Outreach Center develops sustainable energy systems, studies prairie landscapes for pollinator habitats, maintains cropland and research plots, as well as conducts swine and dairy research. The school itself has transformed itself into a green energy leader and now produces the most renewable electricity on campus per student in the nation.
Go Cougars! — Heidi Bartos, Little Falls, UMM ‘01, BA in biology
