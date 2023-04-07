A Bible is not offensive and neither is the Koran. A pride flag is not offensive.
Teaching children to set personal boundaries, expect respectful treatment by others, and understand the dangers of sexual harassment is not offensive. Respecting one’s culture, race, pronouns, and spiritual beliefs is not offensive.
None of these things is an abuse of power. Making defamatory statements against our educators, who are dedicating their lives to the enrichment and well-being of our children, is offensive. Falsely accusing teachers of promoting a political agenda that encourages youth to identify as gay, trans, or queer is offensive. Treating school staff with disrespect and verbal abuse is offensive. Posting falsehoods on social media and holding community meetings that promote fear and hatred is offensive.
Not only are these acts offensive, but they are dangerous. Stoking fear, creating division, fabricating stories that lead others to believe there is an injustice where none actually exists and denying the rights of others creates dangerous consequences for our community.
I am exhausted by the loudest voices in the room being the only voices heard. I encourage my fellow community members to use your voice to promote equality, love, respect and truth. — Nicole Kempenich Linkert, Cushing
