Protecting young children from immorality is paramount.
Regarding the letter “Truth not offensive, twisting it is,” I concur with the writer’s statement. However I disagree with some of the statements made. Perhaps the writer does not fact check their statements to discover they are truthful.
For example: “Falsely accusing teachers of promoting a political agenda that encourages youth to identify as gay, trans or queer is offensive.”
Here is just one example from a New York Post editorial, “Last week, a California mother raged at the Spreckels Union School District board for allowing teachers to coach her 12-year-old daughter on becoming a boy, choosing a boy’s name and hiding the plan from the family.”
And school boards shut down parents concerned about transgender issues. Fox news editorial for example in Idaho: “Caldwell School District mom Brittany Gish, her daughter Gianna and Idaho State GOP Sen. Chris Trakel express outrage over a proposed policy that allows biological boys in girls’ locker rooms.”
Neither of these examples, and there are many more, in any way twist the truth but expose the immorality fostered on our young children, whose innocence should be protected.
Sometimes the loudest voices in the room espouse the truth. — Lucas Nooter, Little Falls
