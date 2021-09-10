To the Editor:
Having visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, I recognize the Wall That Heals as a powerful symbol of the pain of war. However, last week’s Record article neglected to inform readers about the nature of the Vietnam War and its consequences.
The war was predicated on lies concerning the “Gulf of Tonkin Incident,” that the Vietnamese were a threat to us. Nothing could be further from the truth. The Vietnam War was U.S. aggression against a people who defeated the French colonialists and wanted to run their own country, not Americans sacrificing “so that this nation could have a better tomorrow.” The U.S. lost the war and retreated, like our exit from Afghanistan. Our lives were not negatively affected. Vietnamese run their own affairs and are no threat to us.
The majority of Americans had turned against the war, which was a crime against humanity, killing millions of Vietnamese in their own homeland. American veterans of Vietnam and Iraq are also victims: of lies, PTSD and suicide.
Vietnam, like Iraq, was a war of lies, not in the interest of the American people, fought for the corporations and banks. Like all recent military engagements: “Rich man’s wars, poor man’s blood.” — Larry Fisk, Fort Ripley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.