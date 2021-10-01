To the Editor:
Many eat pork and other biblically unclean animals thinking that what Peter saw in a vision in Acts 10 makes it OK. However Peter’s vision showed him that all humans could now be made clean and be in fellowship with God by believing in the Messiah, having repentance for their sins, being baptized and receiving the holy spirit. It did not say all animals were now clean. Our Savior’s sacrifice is for all mankind who desire eternal life.
1 Timothy 4:1-5 also can make one think it is OK to eat unclean or impure meat. Some might not notice that it says it is sanctified, set-apart, by the word of God and prayer (thanksgiving). God’s word tell us what is sanctified or not in Leviticus 11 and Deuteronomy 14.
When our Messiah cast out a large number of impure demons from a man, where did the demons go? They went into a herd of unclean pigs who then rushed into the water and died; not into a herd of clean cattle, sheep or chickens. Impure animals are likely indicative of the impure fallen angels who disobeyed and rejected God.
Believers should follow the pure and clean Messiah in loving obedience. — James Steinle, Swanville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.