To the Editor:

Many eat pork and other biblically unclean animals thinking that what Peter saw in a vision in Acts 10 makes it OK. However Peter’s vision showed him that all humans could now be made clean and be in fellowship with God by believing in the Messiah, having repentance for their sins, being baptized and receiving the holy spirit. It did not say all animals were now clean. Our Savior’s sacrifice is for all mankind who desire eternal life.

1 Timothy 4:1-5 also can make one think it is OK to eat unclean or impure meat. Some might not notice that it says it is sanctified, set-apart, by the word of God and prayer (thanksgiving). God’s word tell us what is sanctified or not in Leviticus 11 and Deuteronomy 14.

When our Messiah cast out a large number of impure demons from a man, where did the demons go? They went into a herd of unclean pigs who then rushed into the water and died; not into a herd of clean cattle, sheep or chickens. Impure animals are likely indicative of the impure fallen angels who disobeyed and rejected God.

Believers should follow the pure and clean Messiah in loving obedience. — James Steinle, Swanville

