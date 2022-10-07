Letter: Time to think and accept God's gifts Oct 7, 2022 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To the Editor:Babies are a gift from God. If we throw babies away, how can we expect other gifts from God?God gives us gifts of clean air, food, water, weather, etc. Are we expecting all gifts and yet throw some away we don’t like.It’s time to think before it’s too late. We should be thankful and grateful for all God’s gifts. — Marcy Zilkoski, Little Falls Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Come one, come all for potato field days in Little Falls Candidates for area School Board races answer questions Young pumpkin grower hosts ‘Maus Fall Festival’ Hunting and Recreational Land Auction set for Oct. 7 Randall man injured in Crow Wing County crash E-Editions Morrison County Record Oct 2, 2022 0 Online Poll Have you reached the point of political overload yet? You voted: I reached that point weeks ago, already. No, I enjoy the politics involved in elections. I don’t mind, I know it will be over soon. I don’t pay attention anymore. Vote View Results Back
