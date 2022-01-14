To the Editor:

The race is about to begin. But only if you’re qualified.

It’s about the shape you’re in. It’s not for sissies, or cool-cats.

That just wasn’t to win a prize. You have to steadfast, honest and true.

To beat the many constituents in line, to beat you.

Your faith, your trust in God, that you will win.

Your hope, your confidence, belief, against the wages of sin.

Running and winning, take courage and strength, do you have these? Depends on the race and its length.

Big, bold and mean are not required. Otherwise, you’d be mixed on the first flag, out of the race.

Competitiveness, kindness, sportsmanship, are the rules of the game.

To win the race and get your name on the board, it’s best to pray, hope and trust in the Lord.

So get set and ready, for the new year’s good start.

Do unto others, as you want done unto you, be benevolent and helpful.

Let love come from the heart, your rewards will surprise you.

The winner came through. Was it you? — Ellie Moberg, Pierz

