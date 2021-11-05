o the Editor:
Remember when Republicans were the conservative party? They wanted to pay as you go and they worried about adding to the national debt.
Trump, the “King of Debt,” promised to reduce the national debt — then his tax cuts made it go wild. Trump’s term gave us the third-biggest deficit increase ever ($7.8 trillion!) According to ProPublica, only George W. (two wars) and Lincoln (Civil War) were higher.
President Biden wants infrastructure and other programs that benefit everyone, and he’d raise taxes on the wealthiest to pay for that.
Today, many who call themselves Republicans automatically say anything done by Biden is wrong, so they’re against his wealth tax, and complain he’d increase the national debt. They didn’t complain when Trump did it.
Reagan and Trump gave big tax cuts to the wealthiest and corporations.
Before Reagan, the wealthiest 0.01% tax rates were about 50%. The economy boomed then.
Now the top 0.01% rates are only about 32%, and loopholes and deductions mean many of them pay nothing.
That’s wrong.
You and I aren’t in the top 0.01%. We need infrastructure. We can’t pay for it by ourselves.
Time for Republicans to insist the wealthiest and corporations pay their share. — Roman Witucki, Little Falls
