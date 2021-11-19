To the Editor:
I’m writing in response to “The richest actually pay the most.” It’s comical to glorify the rich. Income inequality is one of the first topics I’ve learned at the UofM this year. A common calculation of this is the Gini Coefficient. The closer it is to one, the more inequality present, meaning more of a nation’s wealth is owned by the wealthiest. Sadly, America’s Gini Coefficient has been steadily climbing for decades.
“The U.S.’s GC is the highest it’s been in 50 years according to the U.S. Census. The top 1% of earners in the United States earn about 40 times more than the bottom 90%.” (WPR). This doesn’t even begin to show the horrors of poverty and inequality in America.
The rich continue to amass their fortunes while the poor grow every day.
What worsens the writer’s previous points is the increasing gap between productivity and payment. Productivity by the average worker across the nation has increased nearly 62% since the ’80s, yet hourly pay has only increased about 17%.
Workers are increasing profits, but not earning their worth? Where’s it going? You’re suggesting we “thank” these hoarders?
“Blessed are the poor, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” — Nicholas Strunk, Little Falls
