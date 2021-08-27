To the Editor:
There have been arguments about deficient spending. Spending money on infrastructure is good. Spending money on unnecessary wars is bad. Estimates differ, but the Afghanistan war cost us at least $3 trillion, and maybe as much as $7 trillion. The interstate system in 1955 cost $128.9 billion, which is $1.23 trillion today. The government sold bonds, and increased gas and diesel taxes. The interstate system contributed to one of the best total growths in our economy ever.
China engaged in investment project to develop thousands of miles of roads and railways. China spent an average of 8.5% of GDP per year, investing in transport and social and digital infrastructure. Currently the USA spends about 2.5% of GDP per year. It doesn’t take a genius to see why China is replacing the USA as the world’s leading economic power.
The interstate system is out of date. It needs major repairs. Townships lack the money to keep local roads and bridges up to date. These issues need to be addressed, and soon. Rural internet stinks. The internet has become a key part of our infrastructure and must be addressed.
If we invest properly, the rewards will out pace the costs. — A. John Peters, Browerville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.