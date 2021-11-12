To the Editor:
I am writing in response to “The wealthiest must pay their fair share.”
The letter writer states that we need infrastructure, which is true. What he isn’t telling you is that it will probably be about 10 years before anything is done due to feasibility studies, environmental impact studies and regulations. Meanwhile, Biden has halted infrastructure projects already in construction like the Keystone Pipeline.
As for paying their “fair share” according to the IRS the top 50% pay 93% of all income tax collected, while the bottom 50% pay 3%.
The top 1% pay the highest effective rate. It is more than six times the rate of the bottom 50%.
The truth is that it is the bottom 50% who often pay nothing due to refundable and non-refundable tax credits like earned income credits.
The Democrats’ tired mantra is nothing but class warfare designed to pit Americans against each other.
If you have a job, thank a rich person. If you have a pension plan where you work, thank a rich person. Poor people do not provide jobs or pay wages. — Aleta Edin, Burtrum
