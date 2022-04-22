Many folks, including me, are considering switching to an electric vehicle for environment and operating-cost reasons. Being an electrical engineer, retired, I decided to throw some numbers at EV operating costs. For a basis of comparison, consider a gas vehicle getting 25 mpg and $3.50/gal gas; that’s $0.14/mile.
Now consider the Ford Mustang Mach-E with a 300-mile range and 100KWh battery; at $0.14/KWh electricity rate that’s $0.047/mile. Pretty good.
But cold weather takes its toll on lithium batteries: a whopping 40% reduction according to a dealership owner with real-life experience. Now the range is 180 miles. Want heat while you drive? That’s another 25% cut; down to a 135-mile range or $0.10/mile. Still not bad but not sure I could live with that range.
That’s all based on charging at home at $0.14/KWh. Electricity rates at Level-3 commercial charging stations are much higher – up to $0.72/KWh. That amounts to $0.24/mile in summer and $0.53/mile in winter. Ouch.
What about the environment? A lot of that electricity comes from fossil-fueled power plants. The pollution is simply moved from the vehicle to the power plant.
Everybody’s situation is different; do your own analysis. After careful consideration, I will stick with gas-powered cars. — Tom Kilian, Upsala
