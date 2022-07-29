Law enforcement urges your vote for Kresha, Schultz and Newberger, Aug. 9.
The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) is the largest association representing public safety professionals in the state of Minnesota.
We’re writing to urge your support and vote for Representative Ron Kresha, candidate for House District 10A; Isaac Schultz, and candidate for House District 10B; and James Newberger, candidate for Senate District 10 in the Primary Election Aug. 9. The MPPOA wholeheartedly endorses them as exceptional advocates.
Kresha, Schultz and Newberger are strong supporters of our public safety officials and first responders. They’ll stand against attempts to defund and dismantle the police.
Kresha has served on the Pensions Committee and aims to secure retirement benefits for peace officers, while encouraging new recruits.
Schultz has a firm grasp on the system and solutions during a critical time for public safety legislation.
Newberger is not only a trained paramedic with 30 years of service – his previous legislative experience will allow him to confidently return to the Capitol and take action.
Please join us in supporting Rep. Kresha, Isaac Schultz and James Newberger in the Primary Election on Aug. 9. — Brian Peters, executive director, Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, St. Paul
