In the April 10 Record, a letter by Steve Wenzel expressed support for Morrison resident Brent Lindgren for state senator. Steve’s letter also expressed opposition to a candidate, Jim Newberger from Becker, who has never lived in District 10.
Mr. Wenzel argued that candidates should know both the district’s people, their issues, and the problems of the district whom they represent. And the people should know the candidate who seeks to represent them in the Legislature. Mr. Newberger fails to meet these important criteria as he pursues a legislative seat in a scheme that screams political opportunism.
Unfortunately, Lindgren has withdrawn. Now the best candidate we could elect is obvious, it’s Steve Wenzel himself. I’ve had Mr. Wenzel as my professor in several political science courses. Mr. Wenzel is without question the most knowledgeable person on all aspects of local, state and national government.
Also, Mr. Wenzel is a lifelong resident of Morrison County. Wenzel served 29 years as an effective, well accomplished legislator. Wenzel always put the interests of the people of our district first and foremost. Wenzel is pro-life, strongly supports the Second Amendment, and supports the strong Christian values that made our nation great. — John Christensen, Pillager
