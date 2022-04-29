To the Editor:

God’s beauty of spring is in the air; trees, animals, birds, people, life is everywhere.

The winter scenes gone, but different seasons all year long.

Who doesn’t wonder of God’s majesty? Break into song of thankfulness, human regard, helping those less fortunate, responding with love, knowing it all comes from the heavens above.

The world is in crisis, but all is not lost. If we band together, to carry the cross of poverty, starvation, cruelty, to justice, faith and neutrality.

The beauty of life will erupt overnight, with blossoms and buds. What a wonderful sight, following God’s command, do right. — Ellie Moberg, Pierz

