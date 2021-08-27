To the Editor:

Wow — that’s all I can think to say in response to Horst Hanneken’s Aug. 22 guest column. What a sad life some must lead to have so much hate for a political party they so obviously disagree with, a party that consists of some of their neighbors and community. The same people who spent the last four years living through Donald Trump’s presidency, and as unhappy as they were, never once placed an “expletive Trump” flag at the end of their driveways or left outdated political signs up months after the election was over.

Get over it. Trump lost. In a little better than three years, voters can go to the polls and put him back in office, if in fact we’re in such dire straits without him. That’s the American way. But meanwhile, accept what is, and try to be more respectful of the neighbors who believe just as strongly in the opposite of Trump supporters. They do exist, right here in Morrison County, they’re just a little quieter than you are.

A final thought, “Compassion is not weakness, and concern for the unfortunate is not Socialism.” ~ Hubert Humphrey — Cheryl Waltman, rural Little Falls

