To the Editor:

I read with interest the responses reported in the Morrison County Record to the questions posed to candidates for the Little Falls School Board. The current school board members’ answers were not impressive. None of them had any real concerns about the content of classes and seemed to think that all classes were appropriate. All thought that the curriculum development process was fine. Mr. Laager even stated that individual board members do not have the expertise to subvert the process currently in place. My comment to that statement is: What?

Load comments