I read with interest the responses reported in the Morrison County Record to the questions posed to candidates for the Little Falls School Board. The current school board members’ answers were not impressive. None of them had any real concerns about the content of classes and seemed to think that all classes were appropriate. All thought that the curriculum development process was fine. Mr. Laager even stated that individual board members do not have the expertise to subvert the process currently in place. My comment to that statement is: What?
Curriculum development should be of great importance to every board member and the Board should be deeply involved in that development. The other candidates addressed the questions more directly; had specific concerns about the appropriateness of some classes; and believed that board members should be very involved in curriculum development. I happen to agree with their concerns.
Dan Schilling’s comments on the health and sex education materials given to 10-year-olds were particularly disturbing. None of the current board member candidates expressed any concern about that. Which begs the question: why not? We really do need new people on the Little Falls School Board. — Howard Larsen, Little Falls
